Stephen James Cassedy, 34, Bagdad, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Louisville. He had attended Jefferson Community and Technical College where he obtained his associateâ€™s degree in general education and information technology. He was an IT specialist with Bingham Greenebaum & Doll. In his leisure time, he loved being at the farm with the horses and dogs, hunting with his Dad and spending time with his brothers and sisters. He attended Southeast Christian Church.



One brother, Sean Stacy Cassedy, preceded him in death.



Survivors include his parents, Linn and Carol L. Cassedy, RN, BSN, DNP of Bagdad; four sisters, Heather Brooks (Brian) Johnston of Frankfort, Sarah Cassedy (Brandon) Horrar of New Albany, IN, Hannah (Cody) Craig of Louisville and Rebekah Ruth (Jordan) Ryherd of Louisville; one brother, Joshua Nathaniel (Shannon) Cassedy, M.D. of Allentown, PA; five nieces and nephews, Brooke and Ella Johnston, Ezreal and Castile Horrar and Luna Craig and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

