Stephen W. Hunter, Sr., 67, Shelbyville, died suddenly Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital Shelbyville. A native of Shelby County, he was the son of the late Lucien Hunter, Sr. and Ophelia Harrison Cowen.
In addition to his parents, one daughter, Shawntez Tinsley and one sister, Jacqueline Cowen, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Cathleen Lewis Hunter of Shelbyville; son, Stephen W. Hunter, Jr. of Louisville; stepdaughter, Stephanie Thomas of Shelbyville; and brothers, Greg Hunter, Sr. (Marla) of Shelbyville, William Cowen of Arlington, Texas and Lucien Hunter, Jr. (Kim) of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church with visitation after noon. Rev. James Booker, Jr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
