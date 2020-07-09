1/
Stephen "Squato" Hunter Jr.
Stephen W. Hunter, Jr., 44, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was affectionately known by many as "Squato" or simply as "Toe."
A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of Cathleen Lewis Hunter of Shelbyville and the late Stephen W. Hunter, Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Ivan Armstrong-Hunter; and sister, Shawntez Tinsley.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Stephanie Thomas of Shelbyville; and his maternal grandmother, Helen Mumphrey of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Clay Street Baptist Church with visitation after 11 a.m. Rev. Don Burley will deliver the eulogy, and Rev. Robert M. Marshall, Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
