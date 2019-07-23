Stephen Richard

Service Information
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Stephen Lee Richard, 51, of Shelbyville died Wednesday July 17, 2019, in Louisville.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Glenna Richard of Shelbyville; his children, Darrell Richard, Gerald Richard, Mark Stephen Richard, Timothy Lee Richard, Lee Richard and Kathy Richard all of Shelbyville; his sister, Anita Grigsby (Billy), of Bullitt County; his brothers, Mark Howard Richard (Essie), Kenneth Wayne Richard and Ricky Lee Richard all of Shelbyville.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Woodburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was at Shannon Funeral Home on Monday July 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Published in The Sentinel-News from July 23 to July 24, 2019
