Stephen Clay Willoughby, 44, of Shelbyville, passed away on Wednesday September 4, 2019 in Louisville.
He was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He was an avid UK fan, and loved fishing, John Deere tractors and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Clay Willoughby.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth S. Willoughby of Shelbyville; his brother, Ronald Eugene Willoughby of Christianburg; his sister, Bessie Jane Tindall (David) of Eminence; his nieces & nephews, Cliff Willoughby (Jennifer), Christina Elizabeth Newton, Breanna Grace Tindall, Grayson Lewis, Brantly Clay Newton, and Arhianna Willoughby; as well as many aunts, uncles, friends and other family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019