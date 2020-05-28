Steve Sheets, age 55, passed away on May 26, 2020 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.



He was a member of Bagdad Baptist Church. He also sat on the Bagdad Fire Department Board of Directors.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Margaret Sheets.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kelli Sheets of Bagdad; his sons, Jacob & Joseph Sheets, both of Bagdad; his brothers, Eddie Sheets (Beverly) & Scott Sheets, both of Bagdad; his sisters, Kim Sheets Lambert (Doug) of Nicholasville & Charlene Sheets Baxter (Eddie) of Pleasureville; his nieces, Erica Sheets Sloan & Kathryn Reid Hunt; and his nephew, Chuck Sheets.



Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will be at Bagdad Cemetery in Bagdad, Kentucky.



Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude or to Bagdad Baptist Church.



