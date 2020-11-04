Steve Sorrells, 56, was tragically killed on Oct 2, 2020, in a Motor Vehicle Accident, while on vacation with his wife in Sedona, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph R. Sorrells and brother Terry L. Gootee.
He is survived by his wife Anne Muirhead Sorrells, sons Mark and Kyle Sorrells, Mother, Thelma J. Sorrells, and brothers, Bernard and James (Vicky) Sorrells.
Steve was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a 1982 graduate of South Central High School in Harrison County Indiana. He recently retired from Toyota after 32 years of service where he was a Group Leader in the Powertrain Division of Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Georgetown, Kentucky.
Steve was a beloved husband, dad, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend, and coworker. Easy going, kind-hearted, never a cross or unkind word, jovial, dependable, and hard-working are just a few words to describe Steve. He was a very proud father of his two sons Mark and Kyle who had just graduated from UK and Martha Layne High School, respectively.
A visitation will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville on Monday, November 16th from 5:00-7:00 pm with a memorial service held directly after.
Since his death occurred out-of-state contributions are being accepted to help the family with expenses at the Steve Sorrells Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com.