1/1
Steve Sorrells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Sorrells, 56, was tragically killed on Oct 2, 2020, in a Motor Vehicle Accident, while on vacation with his wife in Sedona, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph R. Sorrells and brother Terry L. Gootee.
He is survived by his wife Anne Muirhead Sorrells, sons Mark and Kyle Sorrells, Mother, Thelma J. Sorrells, and brothers, Bernard and James (Vicky) Sorrells.
Steve was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a 1982 graduate of South Central High School in Harrison County Indiana. He recently retired from Toyota after 32 years of service where he was a Group Leader in the Powertrain Division of Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Georgetown, Kentucky.
Steve was a beloved husband, dad, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend, and coworker. Easy going, kind-hearted, never a cross or unkind word, jovial, dependable, and hard-working are just a few words to describe Steve. He was a very proud father of his two sons Mark and Kyle who had just graduated from UK and Martha Layne High School, respectively.
A visitation will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville on Monday, November 16th from 5:00-7:00 pm with a memorial service held directly after.
Since his death occurred out-of-state contributions are being accepted to help the family with expenses at the Steve Sorrells Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved