Steven Howard Biles, 50, of Louisville, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born September 14, 1969, he was the son of the late George Ross Biles and the late Gretchen Louise Vanaman. Steven was a General Manager for Cracker Barrel. He graduated from Danville High School in 1987 and attended the University of Kentucky. Steven grew up attending First Christian Church and had a lifelong love of music (playing the bagpipes and trombone), was an avid reader and shared his gift of humor with his family.



Survivors include his wife, Cari Anna Norris; a daughter, Gretchen Ann Biles; a son, Samuel McGee; his mother, Gigi Biles; his sisters, Maripat Biles (Jay Lukins) and Ginny Oâ€™Donnell (Bill); brothers, Buck Graham (Julie) and Monty Graham, and Bill Biles (Maggie); a nephew, Hunter Baltazar and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



The funeral will be 7 p.m Tuesday at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Rev. Joey Pusateri will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Hunter Baltazar, Samuel McGee, Steve Orton, Jim Livers, Van Pass, Hunter Pass, Cooper Pass and Butch Pass. Honorary pallbearers will be Buck Graham, Monty Graham, Bill Biles, Bill O'Donnell, Joe Burke, Sammy Burke, Louis Burke, Gene Snavely, Scott Snavely, Brad Snavely and John Norris. Memorial donations are suggested to the Danville High School Band.

