On Saturday September 19, 2020, Steven Goodner, loving husband and father, passed away.

He was preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Gladys. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his two children, Jessica and Kristen.

There will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the human society or any local animal shelters.

