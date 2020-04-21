Sue Waldridge, 63 of Shelbyville passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Warren Sutherland, Sr., her brother, Warren Sutherland, Jr. and sister, Darlene Stevenson.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, "Ronnie" Waldridge; her daughters, Rhonda Carter, Lisa Barnett and her son, Charles Barnett (Brandi); her grandchildren, Jerica Barnett, Jordan Barnett, Alicia Barnett, Alex Sandez, Alexis Barnett and Amber Barnett; her great grandchildren, Christopher Barnett, Melakhi Brittle, Malajia Barnett, Makhia Kraft, Malek Barnett and Myia Barnett; her brothers, Ronnie and Mike Sutherland.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Sue Waldridge. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website.
Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020