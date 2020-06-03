Susie Higgins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Mae Todd Higgins, 92, Simpsonville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hosparus In-Patient Care Center, Louisville. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late George Leonard and Susie Lewis Bray Todd. She attended Lincoln Institute. She worked in Environmental Services at South Central Bell Telephone in Jeffersontown. In her leisure time, she loved to dance, listen to blues and gospel music and cook. She was a member of New Beginning Pentecostal Church under the pastorate of Elder William D. Beasley, Sr.

In addition to her parents, two daughters, Hattie Taylor and Rosie Mae Egekwu; one son, Earl F. Todd; two sisters, Maymie Todd and Joyce Ann Todd and three brothers, William "Jimbo", Merrill and Orval Todd, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Alonzo L. Higgins, Sr., Isaiah Higgins, Jr., Billy J. Higgins and Patricia A. Black, all of Louisville and Sue Carol Higgins of Simpsonville; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Saturday. Elder William D. Beasley, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 AM
Webb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
01:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors
1144-C Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40066-0926
502-647-3750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved