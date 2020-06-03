Susie Mae Todd Higgins, 92, Simpsonville, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hosparus In-Patient Care Center, Louisville. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late George Leonard and Susie Lewis Bray Todd. She attended Lincoln Institute. She worked in Environmental Services at South Central Bell Telephone in Jeffersontown. In her leisure time, she loved to dance, listen to blues and gospel music and cook. She was a member of New Beginning Pentecostal Church under the pastorate of Elder William D. Beasley, Sr.
In addition to her parents, two daughters, Hattie Taylor and Rosie Mae Egekwu; one son, Earl F. Todd; two sisters, Maymie Todd and Joyce Ann Todd and three brothers, William "Jimbo", Merrill and Orval Todd, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Alonzo L. Higgins, Sr., Isaiah Higgins, Jr., Billy J. Higgins and Patricia A. Black, all of Louisville and Sue Carol Higgins of Simpsonville; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home with visitation after 11 a.m. Saturday. Elder William D. Beasley, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Jun. 3, 2020.