1/1
Susie Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie Lynn Hill, 67, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her residence in Shelbyville. She had been a sales associate at Walmart for many years. She was a member of Shelbyville Wesleyan Church. She loved the outdoors, especially spending time fishing. She was a great mom who was always there for her family. She adored her grandchildren and loved family get-togethers.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Herbert Hill; and her stepdaughter, Wendy Valenzuela. She is survived by her sons, Corey Armstrong of Louisville and Larry Armstrong (Jessica) of Eminence; her daughters, Amie Satterley of Shelbyville, Karri Stamper of Mt. Eden, and Laura Redmon (Keith) of Taylorsville; her mother, Frances Jane Hornback Hill of Shelbyville; her sisters, Jane Poe (Bill) of Shelbyville and Ronda Hill (Brad Poole) of Shelby County; her brothers, Michael Hill of Shelbyville and Richard Allen Hill of Somerset; her grandchildren, Robert Satterley (Jessica) of Anderson County, Austyn Stamper of Spencer County, Samantha Stamper (Robbie Curtsinger) of Taylorsville, Kayla Armstrong of Shelbyville, Irene Aldridge of Bagdad, Javier Valenzuela of Shelbyville, Deven Armstrong of Eminence, Nathan Armstrong of Eminence, Ethan Armstrong of Eminence, Logan Armstrong of Eminence, Callie Beverly of Taylorsville, and Vincent Asay of Taylorsville; and her great grandchildren, Wyatt, Taytum, Beau, and Bryson.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society 55 Chapel Street Suite 200 Newton, MA 02458

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved