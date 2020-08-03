Susie Hill

Susie Lynn Hill, 67, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her residence in Shelbyville. She had been a sales associate at Walmart for many years. She was a member of Shelbyville Wesleyan Church. She loved the outdoors, especially spending time fishing. She was a great mom who was always there for her family. She adored her grandchildren and loved family get-togethers.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Herbert Hill; and her stepdaughter, Wendy Valenzuela. She is survived by her sons, Corey Armstrong of Louisville and Larry Armstrong (Jessica) of Eminence; her daughters, Amie Satterley of Shelbyville, Karri Stamper of Mt. Eden, and Laura Redmon (Keith) of Taylorsville; her mother, Frances Jane Hornback Hill of Shelbyville; her sisters, Jane Poe (Bill) of Shelbyville and Ronda Hill (Brad Poole) of Shelby County; her brothers, Michael Hill of Shelbyville and Richard Allen Hill of Somerset; her grandchildren, Robert Satterley (Jessica) of Anderson County, Austyn Stamper of Spencer County, Samantha Stamper (Robbie Curtsinger) of Taylorsville, Kayla Armstrong of Shelbyville, Irene Aldridge of Bagdad, Javier Valenzuela of Shelbyville, Deven Armstrong of Eminence, Nathan Armstrong of Eminence, Ethan Armstrong of Eminence, Logan Armstrong of Eminence, Callie Beverly of Taylorsville, and Vincent Asay of Taylorsville; and her great grandchildren, Wyatt, Taytum, Beau, and Bryson.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society 55 Chapel Street Suite 200 Newton, MA 02458

