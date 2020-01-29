Susie Heaton Swindler, 79, died Monday, January 27, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.



She was a member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church, where she was always volunteering and sang with the Sanctuary Choir. She shared a wonderful life with her husband, Don and a was wonderful mother to her sons.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Keene.



She is survived her husband, Donald Swindler, of Shelbyville; her sons, Jesse Swindler (Emily) and Jon Swindler (Jamie) both of Shelbyville; her sisters, Iris Jane Woods of Shelbyville, Judith Elaine Roberts (William) of Chicago, Illinois; her grandchildren, Jack, Henry, Tucker and Cooper Swindler.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will be from 10 until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelbyville First Baptist Church, Complete the Journey Fund, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065

