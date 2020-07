Sylvia McIntosh, 87, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Taylorsville.She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wayne McIntosh.She is survived by her son, Steven McIntosh (Sandy) of Louisville; and her sister, Arbeautis McIntosh of Shelbyville.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is noon until time of service at the funeral home.Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society