Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tapp George. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Louis Tapp, 86, of Shelbyville passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home.



He was a member of the Rhema Christian Assembly. George was a farmer, owner of Tapp's Feed, Tapp's Pay Lake and Tapp's Training Center. He loved to race horses.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Tapp and his parents, Katie Pound and Owen Tapp, Sr., his sister, Marie Rosebrugh and his brothers, Owen, Jr., David and Fred Tapp.



He is survived by his sons, Gary Tapp (Beverly) of Shelbyville; George Douglas Tapp (Vickie) of Simpsonville; Rebecca Cotto (Luis) of Shelbyville; Virginia Tapp of Shelbyville; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Morrison, Rev. Michael Sanders and Rev. Paul Clubb officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 P.M. Tuesday, January 14th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Simpsonville Cemetery.

George Louis Tapp, 86, of Shelbyville passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home.He was a member of the Rhema Christian Assembly. George was a farmer, owner of Tapp's Feed, Tapp's Pay Lake and Tapp's Training Center. He loved to race horses.He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Tapp and his parents, Katie Pound and Owen Tapp, Sr., his sister, Marie Rosebrugh and his brothers, Owen, Jr., David and Fred Tapp.He is survived by his sons, Gary Tapp (Beverly) of Shelbyville; George Douglas Tapp (Vickie) of Simpsonville; Rebecca Cotto (Luis) of Shelbyville; Virginia Tapp of Shelbyville; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Morrison, Rev. Michael Sanders and Rev. Paul Clubb officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 P.M. Tuesday, January 14th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Simpsonville Cemetery. Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close