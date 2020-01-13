George Louis Tapp, 86, of Shelbyville passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home.
He was a member of the Rhema Christian Assembly. George was a farmer, owner of Tapp's Feed, Tapp's Pay Lake and Tapp's Training Center. He loved to race horses.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Tapp and his parents, Katie Pound and Owen Tapp, Sr., his sister, Marie Rosebrugh and his brothers, Owen, Jr., David and Fred Tapp.
He is survived by his sons, Gary Tapp (Beverly) of Shelbyville; George Douglas Tapp (Vickie) of Simpsonville; Rebecca Cotto (Luis) of Shelbyville; Virginia Tapp of Shelbyville; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Morrison, Rev. Michael Sanders and Rev. Paul Clubb officiating. Visitation will be 3-8 P.M. Tuesday, January 14th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Simpsonville Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020