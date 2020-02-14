Terry Lingle

Obituary
Terry Lingle, age 68 of Shelbyville, KY formerly of Murphysboro, Illinois passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 in Louisville.

He was a member of the Church of Annunciation, Shelbyville and retired from Bemis.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bryce Lingle, his parents, Leo and Marie Lingle, his sister, Sandy DeRossett and his brothers Donald and Richard Lingle.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Boyer Lingle, Shelbyville, KY, his son, Brent Lingle ( Stephanie), Georgetown, KY, his daughter-in-law, Melinda Banta, Bagdad, KY; grandchildren, Zachary Lingle, Kasey and Ethan Woods all of Shelbyville; his great grandson, Samuel Malcolm Woods; a brother Paul Lingle (Sharon) of Paducah, KY; a sister-in-law, Sue Overman, of Barnhart, MO; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Father Mike Tobin officiating with interment to follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020
