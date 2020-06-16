Terry Womack, 68, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Louisville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Womack, Shelbyville; sons, Terry William "Billy" Womack, Jr. and James Edward Womack, both of Shelbyville and stepson, Christian Lee Mabrey of Georgia.
A memorial service was Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Real Family Church in LaGrange.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Tysonâ€™s Chance, 353 Kentucky Street, Shelbyville, 40065.
Shannon Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.