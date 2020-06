Terry Womack, 68, of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Louisville.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Womack, Shelbyville; sons, Terry William "Billy" Womack, Jr. and James Edward Womack, both of Shelbyville and stepson, Christian Lee Mabrey of Georgia.



A memorial service was Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Real Family Church in LaGrange.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Tyson’s Chance, 353 Kentucky Street, Shelbyville, 40065.



Shannon Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.



