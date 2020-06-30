Thelma Combs

Louisville - Thelma Murphy Combs passed away June 19, 2020.



She was born Jan. 12, 1924 in Anderson County to the late Clarence and Rosie Murphy.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Combs; daughter Jennifer Olson; and siblings Margaret Murphy McGaughey, Ray C. Murphy, Mary Murphy Potter, Catherine Murphy Hundley, Adaline Murphy Klayer, Joyce Murphy Abrams, Samuel T. Murphy, and Allan Davis Murphy.



She is survived by her children Jack M. Combs, Jr. (Kay) of Louisville, and Vicki C. Reuter (Mike) of Birmingham, Ala.; and sisters Roberta Murphy Shrewsbury and Darlene Murphy Pulliam.



Visitation was June 24 and burial was in Cave Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Kentucky Baptist Foundation (13420 East Point Centre Drive Louisville, Kentucky 40223).



