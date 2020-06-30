Thomas Earle Runyan, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 in Shelbyville, KY. Tom was born October 20, 1940 and was the son of the late Earle Hess and Estelle Runyan. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and both of his siblings, James Runyan and Carolyn Runyan Davis. He is survived by the love of his life, Debby Stewart Runyan, and was grateful for and blessed by their marriage for the past 30 years.
He is also survived by his wonderful children, Tom Runyan, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Becky Runyan Janes (David Early), Shelbyville, KY; Heather Stewart Fletcher, Shelbyville, KY; and a special young man that Tom was a father figure toâ€"William David Henry, Owen County. His grandchildren will also continue to carry on his legacy: Evan, William, and Lloyd Janes, Shelbyville, KY; and Raquel Fletcher, Shelbyville, KY. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he adored as well as his beloved dog, Bear.
After graduating from the Kentucky Military Institute and in the midst of studying at Centre College, Tom returned home to work in the family business, H. Runyan & Sons. This wholesale grocery originated in Runyantown, IN in 1845 before moving their operation to a newly built warehouse in the Butchertown area of downtown Louisville. After leaving the family business, Tom became the executive director of the Kentucky Pork Producers and you can give thanks to his persistence and willingness to speak up if you have ever eaten a pork chop at the Kentucky State Fair! He was instrumental in making that happen for our state. Tom was also part owner in Pork Chop City as well as R & R Sports. He retired as a financial adviser in 2014 from Silver Oaks Securities.
Beyond a strong professional life, Tom was a founding board member and volunteer for Operation Care. Tom was honored to also be a Kentucky Colonel. He was also an instructor and host for many years for 4-H Trap Shooting. Tom himself was also considered the 4th best trap shooter in the nation in 1974 at the Grand American World Trap Shooting Championships. His want to share his passion with a younger generation was evident in the commitment to teaching gun safety and proper shooting techniques on his Federal Hills Farm in northern Shelby County. Tom was an avid sportsman and forged many friendships with others of like mind across his lifetime. He always loved his guns and hunting, farming, horses and his dogs. He shared the love of the outdoors and horseback trail riding through many states with his wife, Debby. He was also proclaimed the "Doctor of Philosophy" by his very dear hunting group that went out west for over 50 years together. The original crew consisted of Dr. Ron Waldridge, Sr., Mike Clark, Jack Kimbrough, Bob Osborne, Don Kemp, Bob Skellie, Carroll Oldfield, Eddie Doyle, Ray Banks, Stan Huckabee, Allan Phillips, Eddie Hayes, and Steve Pumphrey. Over the years, there were others that joined in here and there but this core group of men stuck together and found that their adventures took them from Nebraska to North Dakota. Their charming and witty personalities gained them lasting friendships with each other and the people in those areas that they visited each year. These were treasured memories for Tom. Tom Runyan made an impact in this life with his relationships, wit, and wisdom. He was a driven man with a voice willing to share his opinions and his love and was always willing to roll up his sleeves to make changes as he felt needed. We can all be grateful for knowing him and we celebrate a life well lived and well shared. Tom is once again enjoying health, freedom, and the great outdoors and for that we are thankful and at peace.
Celebration of Life and visitation for Tom will be 10 am-12 pm, Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Longtime family friend, Susan McMullan Eden, will officiate the service. Final resting place will be Cave Hill Cemetery with the Runyan family.
The Runyan Family requests that everyone coming to the visitation and funeral wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Expressions to celebrate the memory of Tom Runyan can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.