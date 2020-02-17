Thomas "Tommy" Jefferson Seeders, Jr., 74, of Shelbyville passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at his home.
He was a veteran of the US Army.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Lee Seeders; parents, Thelma Katherine Jones and Thomas Jefferson Seeders, Sr.; brother, Jerry Seeders and sister, Betty Trumbo.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Aldridge Seeders of Shelbyville and his son, Christopher Seeders of Shelbyville.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Duray Aldridge and Bro. Alan Browning officiating. Burial is in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby County Humane Society, 400 Hudson Blvd., Shelbyville, KY 40065.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020