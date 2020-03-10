Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Harrison. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Wake 6:00 PM Floral Hall at the Shelbyville Fairgrounds Send Flowers Obituary

Tim, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020. Tim and his wife, Chloe, had recently moved to their dream home in Milton, FL with their 4 dogs and 2 cats to be closer to the beach. Tim took any opportunity he could to be on the water whether it be in his boat or kayak with a fishing pole in one hand and a Bud Light in the other. Tim was a wonderful husband who loved his dogs as much as his wife does. He was the kind of guy who could fix anything and would help anyone in need, at the drop of a hat.



He is survived by his wife, Chloe Dott, mother, Joanne Becky Duke (Augustine) father, Robert Harrison and wife, Sherri, brothers, Mike and his wife Heather(children Wyatt and Alayna), brother Robert Harrison and a sister Ashley Kulczycki and husband Kyle.



Tim will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Grove Hill Cemetery. A wake to celebrate Tim's life will be held Friday, March 13th at Floral Hall at the Shelbyville Fairgrounds starting at 6pm. Shannon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses through the Tim Harrison Burial Fund on Facebook, s and Tyson's Chance Animal Foundation.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.