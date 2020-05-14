Timothy Brien Berry was born October 7th, 1958 and passed away Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 in Shelbyville, he was 61.
Timmy was a lifelong carpenter. He enjoyed gardening and leaves behind numerous friends that will forever cherish his quick witted humor.
Preceded in death by his biological father Charles F. Berry Sr.; mother, Yvonne Bland and stepfather, Paul Bland Sr. He is survived by one loving son, Brien Micheal Berry of Simpsonville; brothers, Charles (Cathy) Berry of Louisville, Paul (Linda) Bland Jr. of Shelbyville; sisters, Victoria Quire of Shelbyville, Lorie Jackson of Taylorsville and Amy (Mike) Likes of Shelbyville and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been chosen in care of Spring Valley funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a family memorial has been planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to be made c/o The Healing Place in Louisville.
Published in The Sentinel-News on May 6, 2020