Todd Scott Benson, Sr., 57, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. A native of St. Louis Park, Minn., he was the son of the late Jerry and Yvonne Wheeler Benson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his children, Joseph "Joey" Benson (Bridget) of Waddy, Todd Scott Benson, Jr. (Crystal Justice) of Louisville, Yvonne Michelle Benson of Shelbyville and Aaron Benson of Bardstown; and sister, Beth Simondet (Tim) of Brainerd, Minn.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. No services are planned at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Cancer Institute.
