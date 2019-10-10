Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tonia Royster. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary





Tonia is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Glenda (Cavanaugh) Glunt and her sister, Sherrie Harper. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Jennifer and Michael Megibben, and their two children, Maxxwel and Lilyanna of Simpsonville, KY, her son and his wife, Kristoffer and Jena Royster and their daughter, Amelia of Taylorsville, KY, her brother and his wife, Benjamin and Patsy Glunt of Greer, SC and her brother, Ross Glunt of Kissimmee, FL, her nephew and his wife, Josh and Erica Glunt and their sons, Brayden, Bryce and Beckett of Greer, SC, her niece, Paige Glunt of Atlanta, GA, her niece and her husband, Libby and Ian Tomkins and their sons, Beckett and Barrett of Fort Worth, TX, her niece and nephew Lynnsey and Kyle Glunt of Kissimmee, FL and niece and her husband Macie and Cody Detweiler of Kissimmee, FL.



A private celebration of life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a gift to Hosparus Health in honor of Tonia Royster as they cared so dearly for Tonia is her last days of life here on Earth. Donations can be made at

On Friday, October 4, 2019, Tonia Lynn (Glunt) Royster passed away at her residence in Simpsonville, Kentucky after a hard fought battle with cancer. While her death is heartbreaking, her life's story is one of laughter, love and happiness and adventure. She was born January 3, 1951 to Milton and Glenda Glunt in Henderson, Kentucky. Her childhood was filled with wonderful memories of living between Kentucky and Florida with her siblings, Sherrie, Benjie and Ross. Traveling was a way of life for the Glunt's and that gene carried through to Tonia who became a rolling stone, living in multiple cities in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida throughout her life. Tonia was an amazing artist and utilized her skills as a professional paper hanger and painter for 25+ years. She shared this gift with everyone in her family working on their homes and projects and taught her grandchildren to become artists themselves. She had an eye for unique finds at consignment shops and she and her daughter, Jennifer, would scout out new shops everywhere they went. She was deeply devoted to her family and shared in the caretaking for her mother, father and her Auntie Loreen near the end of their lives. She became an LPN and continued to care for the elderly with compassion and love up to the time of her death. As an avid reader, she carried a book with her at all times, keeping an emergency copy of Up Country in the car in case she was ever stranded without one. She loved to garden and would adopt thrown out house plants and nurse them back to bloom. She lived with her daughter on an off for many years, helping to raise her grandchildren, providing guidance, advice, love and amazing meals including her super-secret spaghetti sauce. Tonia had many wonderful friends from all over who cherished her honesty, comedy and free-spirit. In June 2019, she celebrated 25 years of sobriety with her dear friends in Fort Pierce, Florida. In times of trouble and despair, she constantly sought the graces of her Higher Power, Jesus, to guide her according to his time. It is this lesson that will continue to resonate with her family.Tonia is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Glenda (Cavanaugh) Glunt and her sister, Sherrie Harper. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Jennifer and Michael Megibben, and their two children, Maxxwel and Lilyanna of Simpsonville, KY, her son and his wife, Kristoffer and Jena Royster and their daughter, Amelia of Taylorsville, KY, her brother and his wife, Benjamin and Patsy Glunt of Greer, SC and her brother, Ross Glunt of Kissimmee, FL, her nephew and his wife, Josh and Erica Glunt and their sons, Brayden, Bryce and Beckett of Greer, SC, her niece, Paige Glunt of Atlanta, GA, her niece and her husband, Libby and Ian Tomkins and their sons, Beckett and Barrett of Fort Worth, TX, her niece and nephew Lynnsey and Kyle Glunt of Kissimmee, FL and niece and her husband Macie and Cody Detweiler of Kissimmee, FL.A private celebration of life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a gift to Hosparus Health in honor of Tonia Royster as they cared so dearly for Tonia is her last days of life here on Earth. Donations can be made at https://hosparushealth.org/donate/. Shannons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Published in The Sentinel-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close