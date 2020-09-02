1/1
Tonja Caiceros

Tonja Dae Kendall Caiceros, 46, died Monday, August 31, 2020 in Shelbyville. She was a native of Shelbyville and had been employed as a dog kennel technician-a job she really loved. She enjoyed reading most anything and loved spending time with her animals.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gordon Kendall; her mother, Sarah Brooks Kendall; her sister, Gordona Kendall; and her son, Angel Caiceros. She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Perkins (Sean Tracy) of Shelbyville, Francesca Morales (Anthony Hudson) of Frankfort, and Marina Caiceros of Frankfort; her son, Delbert Perkins (Andie Ronneberg) of Gulf Shores, AL; her sister, Shelby Henderson (Steve) of Shelbyville; and she was also loved by her three grandchildren, one niece, and one nephew.
A memorial services will be held at a later date.
Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
