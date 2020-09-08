Truman Nethery, 94, of Mt. Eden, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. He worked at General Electric for 31 years and he also farmed all his life. He was a member of the Mt. Eden Christian Church where he had been a leader and deacon for 70 years, church elder for 67 years, and Chairman of the Board for 43 years. He was a World War II Army veteran. He was also a member of the Mt. Eden Masonic Lodge #263 for 63 years, the American Legion, and was appointed a Kentucky Colonel in 2007.

He was preceded by his son, Ricky Nethery; his parents, Arthur and Oma (Whitehouse) Nethery; his great grandson, Michael Jason Robinson; his brothers, Cecil and Shirley Nethery; and his sister, Louise Hughes. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lorine Nethery of Mt. Eden; his son, Michael Glenn Nethery (Jo Carol) of Mt. Eden; his sister, Janet Burgin (Alvin) of Mt. Eden; his grandchildren, Amber, Chris, Lori, and William; his 7 great grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Nethery; and his sisters-in-law, LaVerne Nethery and Barbara Nethery.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Sayre, Bro. Roy Temple, Jr. and Bro. Tom Conway officiating. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at they funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mt. Eden Christian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store