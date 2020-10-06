Pvt. Tyler Grinnell, age 20, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Ft. Riley, Kansas. He was born on July 12, 2000 in Bath, NY, the son of Deanna Grinnell and Christopher Grinnell.
Tyler was enlisted in the United States Army as a 19k Tanker. His superiors described him as one of the best Tank Operators they had ever seen. During his time with the United States Army, Tyler deployed overseas and was able to see nine countries, swim in the Black Sea, and fly in a Black Hawk. There is nothing Tyler loved more than serving his country alongside his brothers and sisters in the United States Army.
He is survived by his mother, Deanna, father, Christopher (Judy) , sisters, Amanda (Samuel) Grinnell-Ahsler and Samantha (Nathaniel House) Grinnell, brother, Wesley Grinnell, maternal grandfather, Lewis Keck of Corning, paternal grandmother, Barbe Hawn of Wellsboro. Tyler was also a beloved stepbrother.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney Street, Corning, NY on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. A private memorial service will follow. Burial will take place at Bath National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tyler's name may be sent to Mission 22 at mission22.com