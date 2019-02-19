Vera C. Newton, 81, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Crestview Center in Shelbyville. She was a native of Harrodsburg and had been employed for many years as the accounts payable supervisor at Landmark Community Newspapers. She enjoyed reading most anything and loved to listen to music, especially gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Riker Newton; and her six siblings. She is survived by her sons, Tim Newton (Stephanie) of Roswell, GA and Nelson Newton (Regina) of Shelbyville; and her six grandchildren, Julia Newton, Hannah Newton, and Hayley Newton, all of Roswell, GA and Tiffany Medley (Baker), Ashley Hill (Clinton), Nicole Newton, all of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon Thursday, February 21 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Gallagher officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12 Noon Thursday, February 21 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Springhill Cemetery in Harrodsburg.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Sentinel-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019