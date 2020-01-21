CHRISTIANSBURG- Vickie Smith, 91, of Christiansburg, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Marion County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Blandford and Ethel Elizabeth Blandford Ballard.
She is survived by her husband of more than forty-eight years, Billy Smith of Christiansburg; son, Terry Wathen (Patsy), of Lebanon; and daughter, Sissy Coppage (Glen), of Danville.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Christiansburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry Hebert and the Rev. Herbert Slaughter officiating.
Visitation will follow the service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Christiansburg Baptist Church, 1037 Frys-Oldburg Road, Bagdad, Kentucky 40003.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020