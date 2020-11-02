Virgil Gene Smith, 93, of Amber Oaks Assisted Living Facility, Shelbyville, passed away peacefully Sunday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

A native of Franklin County and former resident, Virgil was retired employee/supervisor of National Distilleries, having worked for over forty years at Old Granddad, Old Crow and Old Taylor. He loved the outdoors and in his younger years was an avid gardener. Until his health prohibited it, he took an active role in his church, Highland Baptist, Shelbyville. Virgil was a living example of kindness and gentleness. All who knew him will deeply miss his sweet smile, his keen sense of humor and his genuine appreciation for any act of kindness shown him, no matter how small.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Anderson Smith and Lena Booth Riddle Smith as well as his siblings; Leonard Scott "Scotty" Smith, Glenn Austin Smith and Grace Verna Smith.

Survivors include his beloved wife of seventy three years, Marcella Davenport Smith, Shelbyville, his adoring daughter Donna (Bill) Bray, Waddy, grandchildren Darby (Hallie) Bray, Shelbyville, Deah (Rick) Adams, Lexington; five great grandchildren, Holden and Jules Bray, Chloee, Sophee, and Jonah Adams (who will sorely miss their "PopPaw Virgil"); sister-in-law Wanda Cheek; special friends, Jim, Michelle, David and Hannah Morris; and the entire staff and administration of Amber Oaks (who all loved him dearly).

In light of the escalating Covid-19 threat, the family has opted for a private funeral service. Rev. Chris Platt will officiate with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Bill Bray, Darby Bray, Holden Bray, Rick Adams, Jonah Adams and David Morris. Great granddaughters will serve as Honorary bearers.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the 4th Floor nursing staff of Frankfort Regional Medical Center for the love and compassion shown to Virgil during the last days of his life. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store