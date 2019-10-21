Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia L. Allen, 98, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Amber Oaks Assisted Living Community. She was a native of Shelby County and had been an income tax accountant for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was the oldest living member of Finchville Baptist Church and a charter member of the Finchville Ruritan Club. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved to watch Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and University of Kentucky basketball.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Stallard and Mary M. Grant Stallard; her brothers, Robert and James Stallard; his sisters, Elizabeth Stallard and Sue Leeper; and her husband, Johnson Money "Bill" Allen. She is survived her son, Tom Allen (Phyllis) of Lexington; her granddaughter, Meredith Tyson of Nicholasville; her great granddaughters, Kylee and Kenni Tyson of Nicholasville; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Davey Ladner officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Finchville Baptist Church 5270 Taylorsville Rd. Finchville, KY 40022 or the Finchville Ruritan Club 5596 Taylorsville Rd. Finchville, KY 40022.

Published in The Sentinel-News on Oct. 18, 2019

