Virginia Brown (1958 - 2020)
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1266
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Obituary
Virginia Lee Brown, 61, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Shelbyville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guthrie and Virginia Cunningham, and her brothers, Phil Cunningham and Danny Reynolds.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Brown of Shelbyville, daughters, Patricia Connelly, of Tampa, Fla. and Cheryl Harris (Chris) of Taylorsville; sons, Jon Brown of Louisville and Daniel Brown of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and her sisters, Pam Durr and Dee Walsh, both of Louisville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville,, with Jim Savastio officiating.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Feb. 26, 2020
