Virginia Peach

Virginia M. Peach, 87, of Shelbyville passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Taylorsville.

She was preceded in death by husband, Delmar Peach, sons, Lonny Peach and David Peach; daughter, Della Furman and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Stella Kamunen (Mark) of Mt. Eden, daughter-in-law, Debbie Peach; sisters, Margie Barnes and Louise Jamison, and brother Charles Waldridge.

Funeral services were Sept. 15, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial is in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Old Country Church or Signature Health of Spencer County.

