Ginger Stinson, 68 of Shelbyville, KY passed away October 22, 2019. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who had a passion for traveling, Disney and watching sporting events with family.
Left to celebrate her memory is her husband, John (Tom) Stinson; children, Jay Stinson (Kate), Danielle Eblen; grandchildren, Tyler Stinson, Kaitlin Eblen, McKenna Eblen and Emmett Stinson; siblings Evie Lantzy and Richard (Dick) Lantzy.
Memorial Service Friday, November 8th 2:30 pm at Duncan Memorial Chapel in Crestwood. Celebration of life to follow at the home of Jay and Kate Stinson in Simpsonville, KY.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019