Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Owens. View Sign

Vivian Owens, 71, of Shelbyville died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was a native of Winchester, Ky. She loved to read, watch game shows and enjoyed playing cards. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and was a mother to everyone. She loved Kentucky basketball and March Madness.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Owens, her parents, Clayton & Anna Mae Keene Estes; her sister, Susan Hortenbury; and her aunt, Zella Estes.



She is survived by her daughters, Kim Shader, Shelbyville; Tammy Walker (Kyle), Louisville; her son, Tim Owens (Tracey), Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Jana Lee Stevens, Frankfort; Brandon Shader, Louisville; Tyler Shader, Lexington; her great grandchildren, Ivan White and Gavin White; her brothers, Glen Estes (Karen), Simpsonville; William C. Estes and Roger D. Estes, both of Mt. Eden; several nieces and nephews and her dog and constant companion, Tippy.



Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Sprouse officiating. Visitation will be 11-8 P.M. Thursday, March 21st at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.



Expressions of sympathy of Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.

Vivian Owens, 71, of Shelbyville died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.She was a native of Winchester, Ky. She loved to read, watch game shows and enjoyed playing cards. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and was a mother to everyone. She loved Kentucky basketball and March Madness.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Owens, her parents, Clayton & Anna Mae Keene Estes; her sister, Susan Hortenbury; and her aunt, Zella Estes.She is survived by her daughters, Kim Shader, Shelbyville; Tammy Walker (Kyle), Louisville; her son, Tim Owens (Tracey), Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Jana Lee Stevens, Frankfort; Brandon Shader, Louisville; Tyler Shader, Lexington; her great grandchildren, Ivan White and Gavin White; her brothers, Glen Estes (Karen), Simpsonville; William C. Estes and Roger D. Estes, both of Mt. Eden; several nieces and nephews and her dog and constant companion, Tippy.Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Sprouse officiating. Visitation will be 11-8 P.M. Thursday, March 21st at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.Expressions of sympathy of Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232. Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close