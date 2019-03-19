Vivian Owens, 71, of Shelbyville died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a native of Winchester, Ky. She loved to read, watch game shows and enjoyed playing cards. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and was a mother to everyone. She loved Kentucky basketball and March Madness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Owens, her parents, Clayton & Anna Mae Keene Estes; her sister, Susan Hortenbury; and her aunt, Zella Estes.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Shader, Shelbyville; Tammy Walker (Kyle), Louisville; her son, Tim Owens (Tracey), Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Jana Lee Stevens, Frankfort; Brandon Shader, Louisville; Tyler Shader, Lexington; her great grandchildren, Ivan White and Gavin White; her brothers, Glen Estes (Karen), Simpsonville; William C. Estes and Roger D. Estes, both of Mt. Eden; several nieces and nephews and her dog and constant companion, Tippy.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Sprouse officiating. Visitation will be 11-8 P.M. Thursday, March 21st at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy of Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019