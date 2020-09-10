Wallace Snider

Wallace S. Snider, age 99 of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020 in Frankfort. He was a member of Millville Baptist Church; a retired truck driver for the Shelby County Road Department; and an Army Veteran from World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Lizzie Snider; his sisters, Christine Montgomery, Louise Garrison and Mary Ellen Carter.

He is survived by: his nieces, Pat Long, Woodford County, Kentucky and Lois Baskett ( Bobby), of Louisville, KY; his nephews, Al Garrison (Barbara), Montgomery, AL and Guy Carter of Ft. Myers, FL; several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Visitation will be from 12 Noon on Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Millville Baptist Church or the Shelbyville VFW.

