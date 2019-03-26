Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Chesser. View Sign

A Shelbyville resident Mr. Walter Richard Chesser age 78 passed away surrounded by his family and close friends on March 23, 2019. He was born the son of the late Bluford and Clackie Mae Lewis Chesser in Spencer County Kentucky. Walter was machine operator and retired from American Air Filter in Shelbyville after 25 years of service. He then went to work for Browning Chevrolet in Eminence, Kentucky and retired after 15 years of service there. He enjoyed farming, horses and spending time with family and friends.



Mr. Chesser was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janice Mae Stevens Chesser, his son Barry Robin Chesser, daughter Rita Faye Davis, a granddaughter Stephanie LaRee Chesser Santos, sisters Stella Chesser, Nettie Reynolds, Mable McAllister and two brothers Ancil and James Chesser.



He is survived by his daughter Connie Chesser-Ruble(John) of Shelbyville, his brother Bluford Chesser (Linda) of Mt. Washington, Ky. Five grandchildren Shannon, Jessica, Sabrina, Cody, and Austin. Three Great-grandchildren Anyssa, Anquan, and Lane.



Funeral services for Mr. Walter Richard Chesser will be Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville with Brother Buster Adams officiating. Interment will follow with a graveside service at the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville. Friends may gather for visitation on Friday March 29, 2019 from 3 PM-8PM and Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9 AM till funeral time at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home who is entrusted with arrangements.

101 Reasor Avenue

Taylorsville , KY 40071

(502) 477-8134
Published in The Sentinel-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019

