Walter Calvin Harlow, age 86, of Bagdad, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Bagdad on February 12, 1933 to Omer Harlow and Missouri Zula Clark Harlow. He was a farmer and attended Christiansburg Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter: Vonda Sue Harlow Arnsparger (Dale) of Bagdad; one granddaughter: Laura Owens (Doug) of Lexington; and one great-grandson: Garreth Owens. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maudie Josephine Harp Harlow.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville, Rev. Harry Hebert, pastor of Christiansburg Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Ted Driver and Harvey Sutherland. Pallbearers will be Brian Bohannon, Jimmie Lyons, Gary Wayne Harp, Doug Owens, Jeff Euwing and Mike Clark.
Expresses of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Christiansburg Baptist Church, 1037 Frys-Oldburg Road, Bagdad, Kentucky 40003.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019