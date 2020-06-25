Walter Jeffries
Walter Lawrence Jeffries, 86, of Waddy passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.

He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Before retiring he was a truck driver for Harrod Carter Trucking Company. He enjoyed his horses, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Catlett Jeffries; his daughter, Laquita Joy Jeffries, his son, Robie Jeffries; his grandson, Nicholas Jeffries; his parents, Walter Atwood & Ethel Lawrence Jeffries; his sister and his 2 brothers.

He is survived by his sons, Rickie Jeffries (Karen) of Mt. Eden; Dale Jeffries (Malissa) of Lawrenceburg; his daughters, Kim Jeffries of Waddy; Lekita Barnes (Tom) of Shelbyville; his 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Huggins officiating. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 24, 2020.
