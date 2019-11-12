Wanda Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Jones.
Service Information
Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors - Shelbyville
1144-C Main Street
Shelbyville, KY
40066-0926
(502)-647-3750
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Clay Street Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wanda Jean Beach Jones, 73, of Finchville died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital. A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of Ruth Thomas Beach and the late Raymond Lee "Goat" Beach, Sr.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard Carl "R.C." Jones, Sr., sister, Dorothea Perry, and two brothers, Al Newton Beach and Cal Stanley "Stan" Beach.

She is survived by son, Richard C. Jones, Jr. (Tonja) of Shelbyville; daughter, Jessica R. Jones (Brant) of Louisville; siblings, Raymond Lee "Rock" Beach, Jr. (Marsha), Etta Beach and Laticia Evans (Dennis), all of Shelbyville, Doriscella Beach Lee (Raymond) of Chicago, and Willis "Caca" Beach (Paula) and Bruce Beach, both of Shelbyville.

Funeral services were Nov. 11, 2019 at Clay Street Baptist Church. Burial followed at New Mt. Zion Camp Branch Cemetery in Spencer County.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.