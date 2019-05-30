Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Lee Hawkins Tingle, 85, of Shelbyville died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home in Shelbyville surrounded by her loving family.



She had attended Burks Branch Baptist Church for many years. She retired from G.E. She loved her family, flowers, gardening and going to the Smokies.



She was preceded in death by her father, Hildrey Hawkins and her mother, Ethel Wood Grooms; her brother, Jim Hawkins; and her aunt, Beulah Wood.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Norman Tingle, of Shelbyville; her daughters, Sharon Skelton (Ron), of Shelbyville; Diane Calvert, of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Chad Skelton (April) of Shelbyville; Madisyn Wilson (Ian Raley), of Louisville; her great grandchildren, Masen and Preston Raley of Louisville; her sister, Mary Foster (Roy), of Shelbyville and her brother, Jerry Hawkins of Shelbyville.



Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Betts officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Friday, May 31st at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.

Wanda Lee Hawkins Tingle, 85, of Shelbyville died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home in Shelbyville surrounded by her loving family.She had attended Burks Branch Baptist Church for many years. She retired from G.E. She loved her family, flowers, gardening and going to the Smokies.She was preceded in death by her father, Hildrey Hawkins and her mother, Ethel Wood Grooms; her brother, Jim Hawkins; and her aunt, Beulah Wood.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Norman Tingle, of Shelbyville; her daughters, Sharon Skelton (Ron), of Shelbyville; Diane Calvert, of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Chad Skelton (April) of Shelbyville; Madisyn Wilson (Ian Raley), of Louisville; her great grandchildren, Masen and Preston Raley of Louisville; her sister, Mary Foster (Roy), of Shelbyville and her brother, Jerry Hawkins of Shelbyville.Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Betts officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Friday, May 31st at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232. Published in The Sentinel-News from May 30 to May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.