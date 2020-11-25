1/
Wanda Warford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Faye Warford, age 75, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at her residence in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Warford; her parents, Taylor and Martha Bolin; and several siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Dale Warford, Larry "Boo" Warford, Rickey Warford, William Warford, and Tony Warford (Krystal Seymour); her sisters, Maryann McClain and Birdie Singleton (Lewis); her brothers, Speedy, Donnie and Arthur Bolin.
Private services will be held at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Grove Hill Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved