Wanda Faye Warford, age 75, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at her residence in Shelbyville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Warford; her parents, Taylor and Martha Bolin; and several siblings.

She is survived by her sons, Dale Warford, Larry "Boo" Warford, Rickey Warford, William Warford, and Tony Warford (Krystal Seymour); her sisters, Maryann McClain and Birdie Singleton (Lewis); her brothers, Speedy, Donnie and Arthur Bolin.

Private services will be held at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Grove Hill Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store