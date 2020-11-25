Wanda Faye Warford, age 75, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at her residence in Shelbyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Warford; her parents, Taylor and Martha Bolin; and several siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Dale Warford, Larry "Boo" Warford, Rickey Warford, William Warford, and Tony Warford (Krystal Seymour); her sisters, Maryann McClain and Birdie Singleton (Lewis); her brothers, Speedy, Donnie and Arthur Bolin.
Private services will be held at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Grove Hill Cemetery
Published in The Sentinel-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.