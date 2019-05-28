Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Hancock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Vincent (Vince) Hancock, 84, of Elizabethtown, died at his home Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by family.



Vincent was born June 15, 1934 in Danville, Kentucky to Jacob Clarence (J.C.) and Dovia Casada Hancock. A multi-sport athlete at Danville High School, he was honored as a distinguished alumni and a member of the first class of the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame. A Western Kentucky University graduate with Bachelor of Science, Masters and Rank I degrees, Vincent started his teaching and coaching career in the Bowling Green Independent Schools. There he met his wife, Diana, while she was student teaching.



Following her graduation from WKU, they married June 10, 1961. Vincent was a secondary school educator and head football coach at Shelby County High School, Campbellsville High School, and Elizabethtown High School where he retired from coaching in 1977 and became the athletic director. In 1982 he was recruited as head coach for the Bowling Green High School football program. After retiring from teaching and returning to Elizabethtown, Coach Hancock enjoyed watching football practices and games; interacting with former players who were now parents of players (or sometimes coaches!) Always the educator, he worked as an instructor for Kentuckys Graduated Licensing Program and as a substitute teacher for Elizabethtown Independent Schools.



With each move, the Hancocks became active members of a local church. Vincent accepted Christ and was baptized at age 11 at Lexington Avenue Baptist Church in Danville, KY. As an adult, he was ordained and served as a deacon at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. In addition to serving the church, he was an active member of Gideons International. One of the great joys of his retirement from teaching was the opportunity to assist with their work; he especially loved praying for pastors and serving as chaplain. Vincent was man of faith who was passionate about the power of prayer. He intentionally shared his faith with his whole family both through words and actions. Prayer and Bible reading were part of his daily life. One of his greatest joys was seeing his children and grandchildren baptized; another was having conversations about faith with the people in his life.



In addition to his parents, Vincent was preceded in death by brothers William Murrel Hancock (June), and Robert Don Hancock, and father- and mother-in-law, L.G. and Elizabeth Curry.



Vincent Hancock is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Diana Curry Hancock; daughters Mary Elizabeth Hancock McCandless (Murray) of Montpelier, Ohio, and Ann Rachel Hancock Sullivan (Jim) of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Kristin Nicole Sullivan, David Ryan Sullivan (Erin), Jonathan Clay Sullivan, Hannah Elizabeth McCandless, Jesse Thomas McCandless, and Jacob Vincent Sullivan; one great-grandchild, Liam Daniel Sullivan (son of Jonathan); brother- and sisters in-law, J. Thomas and Rachel Badgett, and Rochelle Hancock; four nephews, Scott Allan, Lane Robert, and Todd Stephen Hancock, and Tom C. Badgett (Jeanne); three great nieces, Elizabeth Sumner, Eleanor Ruth and Lois Curry Badgett; many cousins and many friends.



The Memorial Service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Severns Valley Baptist Church Worship Center, 1100 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701. The Rev. Bill Langley will officiate. The family invites you to join them in the SVBC Atrium before (starting at 11:30 a.m.) or following the service to visit with them and share your memories.



Gifts in memory of Vincent Hancock may be made to: Gideons International, Severns Valley Baptist Church, Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, and the Elizabethtown Educational Foundation.



