Waylon Kent Shadbolt, 6 months, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home in New Castle. He was always happy and had an infectious smile. Family members say, "He was our sunshine."



He is survived by his parents, Chance and Morgan Shadbolt of New Castle; his brother, Kaysen Shadbolt of New Castle; his grandparents, Melinda and Jason Hardin of Shelbyville and Donna and Mike Shadbolt of Taylor Mill; his great grandparents, Ellis Marvin Lashley of Eminence, James Marsh of Carrollton, and Richard and Teresa Hardin of Shelbyville; his great great grandmother, Martha Thurman of Eminence; his special aunts, Courtney Hardin of Shelbyville and Hannah Jaggers of New Castle; and many other aunts and uncles.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Diggs officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be made toward the funeral expenses.

