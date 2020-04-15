Wayne Wooten, 64, Shelbyville, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at UofL Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.
A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Mary Etta "Etsy" Wooten.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his siblings Gwendolyn White, Ronald Gay and Rosalyn Wakefield.
He is survived by seven children, Chris S. Wilson of Shelbyville, Sirconda J. Moore (Artee Porter) of Hope, Ark., and Leshaun Evans, Shatessa S. Manica, Brandon H. Manica, Malik D. Manica and Tyreese Patterson, all of Shelbyville; and siblings, Aubrey Wooten of Shelbyville, Rodney Francis (Melissa) of Louisville, Dwight Allen and Debra Francis, both of Shelbyville, Michelle Turner of Louisville, Susan Higgins (Joseph) of Shelbyville and Zaro Drye of Louisville.
Funeral services will be private with a private burial at Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held when conditions allow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors.
Published in The Sentinel-News on Apr. 15, 2020