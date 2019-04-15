Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Willetta "Joyce" Roberts, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born on March 1, 1931, at Franklinton, Kentucky, Joyce was the oldest child of the late Huey Lee and Zeffie James Roberts.



She was the owner of Joyce's Beauty Salon in Pleasureville for forty years. She was a member of Pleasureville United Methodist Church and served there in many capacities. Joyce was devoted to her family and friends (and pets) and always demonstrated that love by cooking. She could prepare a meal for two or twenty at a moment's notice. Serving and giving to others was her passion.



Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Valerie Sutherland (Bob) of Fort Myers, Florida, Keith Roberts (Diana) of Shelbyville, and Tim Roberts (Teresa) of Eminence; three grandchildren: Jamie Barker (Tim) of Maineville, Ohio, Ryan Abeo (Mariangela) of Seattle, Washington, and Danielle Roberts (Rodney) of Campbellsburg; four great-grandchildren, Mason Barker, Jackson Barker, Anna-Claire Barker, and Madison Abeo; her sister, Vicki League (Don) of Shelbyville, sister-in-law, Judy Roberts, of Pleasureville, and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Roberts, and sister, Rosalyn Kelley.



Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville, with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the day of the funeral. Rev. Don Hatton and Rev. Nick Coleman will officiate. Burial will be in Franklinton Cemetery.



Don League will serve as honorary pallbearer. Active pallbearers will be Ryan Abeo, Tim Barker, Mason Barker, Jackson Barker, Rodney Fox, Todd Roberts, Shane Roberts, and Eric League.



The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Twin Oaks and New Castle Nursing and Rehab who provided loving care to Joyce for the last seven years.



Memorial donations may be made to Pleasureville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 116, Pleasureville, KY 40057; or to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222 (



Online condolences may be expressed at

Willetta "Joyce" Roberts, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born on March 1, 1931, at Franklinton, Kentucky, Joyce was the oldest child of the late Huey Lee and Zeffie James Roberts.She was the owner of Joyce's Beauty Salon in Pleasureville for forty years. She was a member of Pleasureville United Methodist Church and served there in many capacities. Joyce was devoted to her family and friends (and pets) and always demonstrated that love by cooking. She could prepare a meal for two or twenty at a moment's notice. Serving and giving to others was her passion.Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Valerie Sutherland (Bob) of Fort Myers, Florida, Keith Roberts (Diana) of Shelbyville, and Tim Roberts (Teresa) of Eminence; three grandchildren: Jamie Barker (Tim) of Maineville, Ohio, Ryan Abeo (Mariangela) of Seattle, Washington, and Danielle Roberts (Rodney) of Campbellsburg; four great-grandchildren, Mason Barker, Jackson Barker, Anna-Claire Barker, and Madison Abeo; her sister, Vicki League (Don) of Shelbyville, sister-in-law, Judy Roberts, of Pleasureville, and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Roberts, and sister, Rosalyn Kelley.Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville, with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the day of the funeral. Rev. Don Hatton and Rev. Nick Coleman will officiate. Burial will be in Franklinton Cemetery.Don League will serve as honorary pallbearer. Active pallbearers will be Ryan Abeo, Tim Barker, Mason Barker, Jackson Barker, Rodney Fox, Todd Roberts, Shane Roberts, and Eric League.The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Twin Oaks and New Castle Nursing and Rehab who provided loving care to Joyce for the last seven years.Memorial donations may be made to Pleasureville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 116, Pleasureville, KY 40057; or to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222 ( kyhumane.org Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Sholar Funeral Home

5710 Castle Highway

Pleasureville , KY 40057

(502) 878-2521 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sentinel-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sentinel-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close