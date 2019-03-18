Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Brooks. View Sign

William E. "Bill" Brooks, 74, of Shelbyville died Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home.



He was a retired electrical contractor and a member of Highland Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Brooks, Edward Marse Brooks and Ellis Brooks.



He is survived by his wife, Claudine Brooks of Shelbyville; his sons, Chris Rogers (Anissa), of Simpsonville; Anthony Brooks (Rebecca), of Shelbyville; his brother, Virgil Brooks of Williamstown; his sister, Martha Wilson of Shelbyville; his granddaughters, Carley Stein, Sydney Rogers, Logan Rogers, all of Simpsonville; his grandson, Ashton Brooks of Smithfield; his granddaughter, Linzie Brooks of Shelbyville; his step grandson, Seth Moore of Shelbyville and his step granddaughter, Makenzie Moore of Shelbyville.



Funeral services will be 6:00 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Platt, Rev. Bill George and Bro. Don Carey officiating. Visitation will be 2-6 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 511 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065.

