William Broughton
William Franklin Broughton, 76 of Shelbyville passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was a retired supervisor at Black & Decker and a former farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Viola and Ollie Samples, Albert Broughton (brother) , Paula Gayle Broughton (daughter) and one sister Emma Lee Cole all of Shelbyville.
His survivors include his loving wife Rose Mary Broughton of 56 years. Children Willie (Lona) Broughton of Shelbyville, Bobby (Leah) Broughton of Florida, John (Candie) Broughton of Shelbyville, Patricia (Keith) Sanford of Shelbyville, LaDonna (Will) Hughes of Shelbyville, 13 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren. Grandchildren Amber (Justin) Thompson of Shelbyville, Elaine (Ray) Bailey of Florida, Cody (Lauren) Broughton of Shelbyville, Emily (Michael) Triana of Florida, Alisa Wilson Peach of Shelbyville, Haley (Charlie) Hundley of Shelbyville, Tiffany (Jonathan) Seppenfield of Frankfort, Hunter (Angel) of Shelbyville, Erica Broughton of Florida, Eryn (PJ) Broughton of Florida, Katie (Ed) Hughes of Shelbyville, Wesley Broughton of Shelbyville, Abigail Sanford of Shelbyville.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Shannon Funeral Home.
Expression of Sympathy may be made to St. Jude Research Center.

Published in The Sentinel-News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
